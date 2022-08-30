Curlies restaurant may lose licence as Goa Police tightens probe in Sonali Phogat death

The Goa Police has sent a letter to the licencing office requesting that Curlies restaurant’s licence be revoked for its role in the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. A few hours prior to her passing, Phogat and two of her aides partied there.

Following the detection of drugs in the club bathroom, the police have made an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) booking for the restaurant. Sonali Phogat was previously seen in CCTV footage being forced to drink at the Goa club by one of her aides, according to India Today.

In addition, the Goa Police and the tourism agency have formed a joint investigative team to look into the cases and present their findings to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

The name Curlies has come up in yet another Andhra Pradesh drug case. Based on these insights, the police is presenting its case and has begun the process of revoking the restaurant’s licence.