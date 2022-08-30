Emirates Airlines suspends flights to and from this city

Dubai: Emirates Airlines suspended flights to and from Baghdad in Iraq. The flights to and from the capital city of Iraq will be remain suspended on August 30. The decision was taken due to the civil unrest in Iraq.

Also Read: Hike in suicide rates, heart attack deaths in Kerala: Says NCRB report

The national air carrier of Dubai said that passengers connecting to Baghdad will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Affected passengers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements or a refund. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options or visit emirates.com/refund to request a refund.