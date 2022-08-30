Irrfan Khan’s son Babil will make his acting debut in the historical drama ‘Qala.’

Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, is making his acting debut in the streaming film ‘Qala,’ which is directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

At the Netflix Films Day on Monday, a sneak preview of the song ‘Phero Na Najariya’ from the movie was shown to the crowd.

‘Qala’ tells the life of the young, eponymous playback singer and is set in the 1930s and late 1940s. She unravels at the height of her hard-earned success as a result of her spiralling relationship with her mother, which is a result of her sad past and the manner in which it catches up with her.

With the soulful melody by Amit Trivedi and lyrics written by Kausar Munir, the song teaser establishes the mood of the movie by showing Tripti Dimri channelling emotions in a vintage avatar.

Anvitaa Dutt, the event’s director, and the actors Swastika Mukherjee, Babil, Tripti Dimri, and Amit Sial were all in attendance.

‘Qala is a story I have been itching to tell and I am pleased for it to be amplified across borders and exhibited in over 190 countries on Netflix,’ said Dutt, who had previously worked with Tripti on ‘Bulbul.’