Nagesh Singh,  Joint Secretary in MEA, appointed India’s ambassador to Thailand

New Delhi: Nagesh Singh, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India’s next ambassador to Thailand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. Singh will be replacing ambassador Suchitra Durai and is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

‘Nagesh Singh (IFS: 1995), presently Joint Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand’, the MEA said in a statement. ‘He is expected to take up the assignment shortly’, the ministry added.

Nagesh Singh is a 1995 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) who has served as Consul General of India in Atlanta. He holds a master’s degree from the Delhi School of Economics.

Bilateral relations between India and Thailand continued to strengthen during 2021, marked by cooperation at regional and sub-regional levels within the framework of ASEAN, Mekong Ganga Cooperation and BIMSTEC as well as at other multilateral fora. Despite the ongoing COVID pandemic and travel restrictions, the two sides maintained regular high-level political interactions along with commercial, defence, educational, and cultural collaboration on a virtual platform.