Oppo launches Enco Buds 2 true wireless stereo earbuds in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Oppo launched Enco Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The new entry-level audio offerings is priced at Rs. 1,799. They are offered in Black colur and will go on sale from August 31 via the company website and Flipkart.

The new Oppo Enco Buds 2 are powered by 10mm Titanium drivers with a driver sensitivity of 101dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The TWS earbuds can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2 and give the users a range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds offer support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The earbdus feature an AI-based noise cancellation feature that tracks human voices and separates them from background noises during calls. They support the company’s Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos. It pack a 40mAh battery, while there is a 460mAh battery inside the charging case. They are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours along with the charging case and can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge on the earbuds.