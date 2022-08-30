Renowned musician John P Varkey passes away

Thrissur: Renowned Mollywood music composer, rock music artist and guitarist John P. Varkey collapsed and died in his house at Mannuthy, near Thrissur, in his residence, on Monday. He was 51.

John had shot to fame with the band Jigsaw Puzzle and also made a mark as part of the band Avial. Later, he performed for the Thrissur-based band, The Slowpedalers. He was music director for many films including Kammattippadam, Frozen, Eada, Unnam, and Olipporu. He had also given music for a few Kannada and Telugu songs.

His work in Frozen, an Indian drama released in 2007, was recognised with the best music award at the Madrid Imagine India Film Festival. John also did the background score for the movie Neythukaran. He leaves, wife Baby John and children Job John and Joseph John. The funeral will be held later.