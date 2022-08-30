Revelations from new documentary: Michael Jackson used 19 phoney IDs to purchase drugs!

The drug abuse of pop icon Michael Jackson has been extensively known. However, a brand-new documentary that will be released next month has revealed fresh information.

According to ‘TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson,’ the singer abused drugs in alarming amounts throughout the most of his life and was allegedly encouraged to do so by a number of medical professionals.

‘Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years, and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicines he wanted, when he wanted them, and where he wanted them,’ LAPD detective Orlando Martinez, who was tasked with investigating Jackson’s death, said in the new documentary.

In the documentary, Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner for LA County, also asserted that Jackson used 19 fictitious aliases to get various medicines, and Hollywood dermatologist Arnold Klein used to keep track of which prescriptions were filled under which bogus identification card.

Jackson was ingesting propofol in Gatorade-sized bottles at the time of his death, according to Winter.