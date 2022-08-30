DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Aug 30, 2022, 04:58 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices surged on Tuesday. The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for a second straight month, gaining over 3%. NSE Nifty ended at its highest ever monthly close.

BSE Sensex  settled at 59,537.07, higher by 1564.45 points, or 2.7%.  NSE Nifty  rose 446.40 points, or 2.58% to 17,759.30. All of the 30-Sensex constituents ended higher.  About 2323 shares have advanced, 1007 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

Also Read: Forex market: Indian rupee edge higher against US dollar

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shipping Corporation of India Tata Steel and HDFC.

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 30, 2022, 04:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button