Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices surged on Tuesday. The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for a second straight month, gaining over 3%. NSE Nifty ended at its highest ever monthly close.

BSE Sensex settled at 59,537.07, higher by 1564.45 points, or 2.7%. NSE Nifty rose 446.40 points, or 2.58% to 17,759.30. All of the 30-Sensex constituents ended higher. About 2323 shares have advanced, 1007 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Shipping Corporation of India Tata Steel and HDFC.