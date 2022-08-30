Taliban bans female students from leaving Kabul to study; Report

According to an informed source, the Taliban has refused to allow female students to leave the Afghan capital to study in Kazakhstan and Qatar. Both female and male students planned to leave Kabul, but only male students were allowed to fly out of Afghanistan for studies, according to a source on Friday.

Following the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government, an interim Afghan government led by the Taliban took power in September 2021.

The Taliban has made it illegal for Afghan women to work outside the home and has implemented gender segregation in schools. Girls are now permitted to continue their education beyond the sixth grade. Furthermore, the Taliban has mandated that all women cover their faces in public, and women are not permitted to participate in entertainment activities or visit parks with men.

Afghan women took to the streets in the days leading up to August 15 (the anniversary of the Taliban’s capture of Kabul a year ago), protesting against inequality and demanding the protection of their freedom, education, and employment. According to sources, the Taliban fired into the air on August 13 to disperse female demonstrators in Kabul, injuring several people.