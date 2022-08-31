Alliance Air launches new domestic flight service at discounted price

New Delhi: Alliance Air will operate a new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate daily flight services from Shimla to Delhi, from September 6.

The air carrier will deploy its ATR42-600 aircraft for the service. It will depart from Delhi at 6.25 a.m. and arrive in Shimla at 7.35 a.m. It will depart from Shimla at 8 a.m. and arrive in Delhi at 9.10 a.m. The introductory all-inclusive fares will be Rs 2,480.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: UAE grants multiple-entry tourist visas

Earlier, the government-owned Alliance Air launched flight services between Mysuru in Karnataka and l Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The direct flight will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight will take off from Chennai at 9:25 am and arrive at Mysuru airport at 11 am. The return journey will begin at 11:30 am and reach Chennai at 1 pm.

Alliance Air earlier resumed its services on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu route with a new ATR 42-600. A non-stop flight between Delhi and Kullu will be operated on Sundays, on other days, the flight will be operated via Chandigarh. The Kullu-bound direct flight from Delhi will take off at 6:40 am and land at Kullu’s Bhuntar Airport at 8:00 am on Sundays. On return, the flight will take off from Kullu at 8:30 am and reach Delhi at 9:50 am.