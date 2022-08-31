Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, India is strong and well-equipped to deal with all challenges

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, claimed on Tuesday that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a strong, self-reliant country that is completely prepared to face all threats and challenges.

Speaking at a gathering in Udaipur, Rajasthan, he asserted that the government’s actions during the previous eight years have given the Armed Forces a boost in confidence. He argued that although India has never attacked another nation or taken even a small portion of its land, it will respond appropriately if someone ever attempts to subvert the country’s sovereignty, unity, or integrity.

‘It is the result of the last eight years that India is no longer weak. We clarified our stand on terrorism when our Armed Forces, displaying tremendous might, carried out surgical strikes in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes in 2019. It was proof that India’s military prowess is no less than any country,’ Rajnath Singh said.

He added that a strong and self – reliant ‘New India’ was standing shoulder to shoulder with other strong nations. He listed several actions taken by the Ministry of Defense to advance ‘Atma Nirbharta’ in the defence sector, including the publication of three positive indigenization lists totaling 310 items and the allocation of 68% of the capital procurement budget for domestic businesses in the Union Budget 2022–23.

In order to support the Indian defence sector, he continued, foreign businesses are being urged to produce in India under the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative. Rajnath Singh highlighted that the government’s efforts have begun to pay off because India is now not only meeting its own demands but also those of other nations.