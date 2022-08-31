ED says, Jacqueline Fernandez knew of conman’s criminal past yet enjoyed gifts

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into a 200 crore money laundering case, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez had consciously chosen to ignore conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal background and continued to engage in financial transactions with him.

According to the agency, Fernandez’s family and friends have also benefited financially from their relationship with Chandrashekhar, news agency ANI reported.

According to the charge sheet, the actor purchased, possessed, and used valuable gifts that were part of the proceeds of crime for herself and her family members in India and abroad. By doing this, the actor violated section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, which is punishable under section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

The ED came to the conclusion that the promise of money made it irrelevant whether the person she was engaging with had a criminal record. Further, Fernandez has repeatedly shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her and her relatives.

‘It was only upon confrontation with evidence and statements on record that she divided the details. Yet, she had been denying certain assets purchased by Sukesh for her and the investigation on that aspect is going on from the collection of evidence,’ the ED said.