Exclusive: China speeds up infra across Pangong Lake!

New satellite images sourced by India Today shows ramped up Chinese efforts to set up transport infrastructure across contested Pangong Tso near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Blacktopping of new wide roads at several places have begun that will connect the southern bank of the lake to the largest nearby PLA position in Rutog.

Newly set up towers by China can also be seen in more than one place. Another unusual feature is an approximately 15 m wide gap in the under-construction bridge that continues to remain there for several weeks despite continuous work at the site. Several new support facilities and structures are being established on the northern bank towards China-controlled area.

Exactly two years ago, the Indian armed forces exploited the slow response of the Chinese and conducted a surprise operation that resulted in gaining control of critical positions on the Kailash heights. Following the partial disengagement from several standoff places, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has started filling those gaps by rapid infrastructure push that includes a causeway across the lake, connecting road network as well as electronic infrastructure.