Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 8 crore seized by Customs officials in Andhra’s Vijayawada

On Tuesday, the Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) agents seized 80,40,000 cigarettes under the Paris brand, which were estimated to be worth Rs 8 crore. 804 cartons of cigarettes were boxed.

After learning about the import of cigarettes with foreign brands into Vijayawada, the officials stopped two lorries with registration numbers from Tamil Nadu and Bihar. On NH-16 near Kesarapalli, the truck with a Tamil Nadu registration was stopped, while on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway, the truck with a Bihar registration was stopped.

The Customs Commissionerate officers (Preventive), Upon inspection, it was found that each of the two vehicles was carrying 134 high-density polyethylene (HDPE) sacks that were stitched closed at the top with cargo. When questioned, the drivers admitted that they had driven the vehicles from Patna, Bihar, to Vijayawada on the orders of a booking agent. They claimed that they were unaware of the contents of the consignment.

Under the Customs Act of 1962, 80,40,000 cigarettes of the Paris brand and packed in 804 cartons were found when the intercepted lorries were searched. The cigarettes have an estimated total worth of nearly Rs 8 crore.

Since the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada was established in 2014, this is the agency’s highest-ever reported seizure of illegally imported cigarettes.