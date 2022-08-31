Karnataka CM Bommai says, Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, announced on Sunday that the hospital for advocates would soon open. It would cost 800 crore to upgrade the judiciary’s infrastructure. The chief minister stated that sanction has already been given to build basic infrastructure to the State’s legal system at a cost of 800 crore on Sunday after laying the foundation for the Bar Association in Haveri.

‘This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority,’ Bommai said. He claimed that the government had approved the formation of bar associations in Shiggaon, Savanur, and Haveri and it will provide the facilities with all necessary furnishings and infrastructure.

This will ensure that the farmers in this area get justice quickly. There are instructions to keep the number of court cases to a minimum. In essence, legislation must be clear when it is created to prevent confusion, which will lower the number of court cases.

‘A monitoring system has been established to keep track of the pending cases in the courts. Karnataka has an excellent legal system as well as a well-developed infrastructure. In fact, the legal system in Shiggaon and Savanur has much improved. Shiggaon and Savanur will get their own magistrate courts,’ CM Bommai said.

According to the chief minister, the Indian democracy has given the judiciary particular prominence. ‘A lot of responsibility, respect and powers are given to the judiciary. In the last 75 years, the role of the court has been critical to the methodical functioning of democracy,’ he added.