Mahzooz Draw: 36,000 Women won 24 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: Till now more than 36,000 women have won around 24 million UAE dirhams in the weekly Mahzooz draw. In the last two years, the weekly draw created 27 multi-millionaires and over 187,000 winners.

Out of 126 total weekly raffle draw winners, 219 females shared Dh 22 million among themselves, taking home Dh100,000 each. Around 1200 women had won the third prize of Dh350.

Also Read: Gulf country launches paperless learning system

The 2nd Golden Summer draw of the Mahzooz will be held in conjunction with Mahzooz’s 92nd draw on Saturday, September 3 at 9pm, at the Mahzooz studios in the UAE. One lucky winner get 1kg gold as prize. All those who have participated in weekly draw during the month of August, will be automatically entered into the Golden Summer draw.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.