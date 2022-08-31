Sonia Gandhi’s mother passes away!

Paola Maino, the mother of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, died on Saturday, August 27, at her home in Italy. The funeral was held on Tuesday, August 30th. Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the AICC, tweeted about the news.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022

Sonia Gandhi’s mother was 90 years old. The Congresswoman had left on August 23 to see her sick mother. Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have already visited her hometown in Italy.