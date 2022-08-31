TDP leader says, Dismissing Dalit constable from service inhuman, undemocratic

According to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former minister of Andhra Pradesh Nakka Ananda Babu, Prakash, a Dalit constable, was dismissed from his job because he demanded payment of the arrears due to him, which is against human and democratic rights.

The former minister claimed that Prakash only staged protests to obtain payment of his debt when speaking to the media through zoom. Nakka Ananda Babu stated, ‘This reflects the abhorrent and evil behaviour of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.’

Prakash was fired because he is a Dalit, he claimed, adding that the TDP, the main opposition party, firmly condemns the firing. The TDP leader said that it is totally inexcusable and that the people will give the YSRCP the appropriate lesson at the right time.

He continued by saying that Prakash was the subject of a fabricated case in which it was claimed that he had attempted to murder Lakshmi after borrowing money from her. ‘This is a false case and a baseless allegation only to remove him from service as no woman called Lakshmi filed any such case against the constable,’ he said.

Ananda Babu stated that the atrocities carried out by the YSRCP leaders must stop right away. He continued by saying that the state had stopped providing the benefits that it had previously given to Dalits.

The former minister made it clear that the TDP will battle till Prakash receives justice and that the party will not let the officials who ordered his firing off the hook. The TDP is ready to face any eventuality in this fight for justice in order to ensure that such incidents will not recur, he added.