2 held for acting as Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, threatening businessmen

On Wednesday, the police claimed to have busted a gang that threatened businessmen by claiming to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Ramandeep Singh and Balwinder Singh, according to senior superintendent of police for Rupanagar Dr. Sandeep Garg, have been identified as the two.

He claimed the accused were making threats against people and pretending to be Lawrence Bishnoi gang members. He claimed that they had threatened a large number of people in Mohali, Kharar, and Rupnagar and asked each of them pay Rs. 3 lakh.

The accused has been the subject of a case that has been filed under the relevant IPC sections. The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was allegedly planned by Bishnoi, according to earlier comments given by the Punjab Police.