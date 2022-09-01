2019 CAA riot case accused arrested by Delhi Police

On Wednesday, August 31, the Delhi Police made an arrest of an accused who was wanted in connection with two cases of rioting over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Sahil, was accused of two charges of rioting and violence during the 2019 protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). There was also a Rs. 50,000 reward given for information that resulted in his arrest.

The anti-CAA protests took place on December 15, 2019, in and around Jamia University. He reportedly engaged in the destruction of both public and government property after joining the rioting mob.

The SIT Crime Branch received the case as a transfer. A total of 24 accused (10 accused were detained + 14 were not) were questioned and charge sheets were filed against them since their mobile locations were linked to the protest area.

Due to the non-appearance of five accused people, including Mohammad Sahil, the court issued non-bailable warrants against them on June 29, 2022. The accused moved his previous address and stayed in hiding after his name appeared on the charge sheet in order to escape being put on trial.

To locate the escaped accused, a committed team was formed. After tireless efforts, Mohammad Sahil, the accused, was located in Jamia Nagar and arrested on August 31, 2022.