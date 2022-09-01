Attorneys request Karnataka HC to oversee investigation into rape-accused Lingayat seer

A petition has been filed by a group of lawyers asking the Karnataka High Court to ‘immediately intervene’ in the case of Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused in a sexual assault case involving minors. The petitioners have requested an investigation into the issue in a letter to the Karnataka High Court, stating that the investigation is ‘not being carried out in an unbiased, free, and fair way.’

In the letter, the petitioners highlighted that the sexual assault case involved child victims, claimed that seer Shivamurthy had been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (Pocso), but that he had not even been summoned by the investigating officer, and termed this as ‘utterly shocking.’

The petition stated that the accused seer held a press conference after the filing of the case’s first written complaint. ‘He (Seer) alleged that a conspiracy was being plotted against him and he pleads to be innocent. It is further submitted that he being an influential person and having many followers spread across Karnataka, these statements would cause prejudice to the investigation and would mislead the investigation,’ the letter said.

The letter stated, ‘There is a need for immediate intervention of the court in monitoring the ongoing probe against the seer in the interest of Justice, so as to ensure fair and free investigation.’