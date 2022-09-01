Elephant dies at UP’s Dudhwa National Park

At the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh, an elephant with liver issues passed away, said authorities on Wednesday. The female elephant, according to Dudhwa’s field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak, was about eight years old.

Despite taking normal treatments, the elephant’s condition did not improve and she eventually passed away.

Pathak said, ‘In-camera autopsy of the deceased elephant was carried out by a panel of three veterinary doctors and viscera had been preserved and sent to the Indian veterinary research institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for further analysis’.

