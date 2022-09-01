‘Good news for consumers’: LPG cylinder price reduced

New Delhi: Giving relief to the consumers, the public sector oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was slashed by Rs 91.50. The new price will be effective from today.

19 kg commercial Indane gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1885 as against the old price of Rs 1976 07. In Kolkata, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1995.50 instead of Rs 2095.50, Rs 1844 instead of Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2045 rupees in Chennai instead of Rs 2141.

The price of domestic LPG cylinder rates was kept unchanged. The oil companies revise the price of LPG Cylinders twice a month, once at the beginning of the month and once during the middle of the month.