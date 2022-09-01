Know all about vegetarian condoms

Condoms are used to prevent unwanted pregnancy and to avoid sexual diseases. Several flavored and dotted condoms are already available in the market. Among them is the vegetarian condom.

Vegetarian condoms are invented by Philippe Seifer and Waldemar Zeiler. Their company, Einhorn is producing vegetarian condom . The special thing about these condoms is that they are not made from animal protein ‘casein’ like other condoms. Philippe Seifer and Waldemar Zeiler have used natural grease from trees to make vegetarian condoms. This smoothness is used to make the condom soft.

The consumer who purchases these vegetarian condoms made by Einhorn Company is between 20 to 40 years old. 60% of these purchases are women. In the past 30 years, the company has planted rubber trees in large quantities by small farmers in Thailand for making vegetarian condoms. Pesticides are not used in these gardens.