Stock Market: Equity indices slips down by 1%

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices slipped down over 1%. BSE Sensex index crashed 770.48 points to end at 58, 766.59. NSE Nifty slipped 216.50 points to 17,542.80.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Titan, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank.

On Wednesday, Indian stock, currency and money markets were closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.