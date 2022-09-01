Student of Hyderabad IIT found dead at campus

On the campus of IIT-Hyderabad, a student was found dead in what police believe to be a suicide case. Police said that, they recieved information this morning around 11.30 AM. They claimed that the incident might have occurred Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old MTech (smart mobility) student allegedly hanged himself in his room when he was travelling alone, according to the police. They claimed that they did not immediately know the reason for the extreme action.

They added that the deceased was an Andhra Pradesh native and that a complaint made by a hostel staff member led to the filing of a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (suspicious death).