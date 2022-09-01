Union government aims to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tones

New Delhi: The Union government is planning to increase the coal production in the country. The Union Ministry of Coal announced this. The ministry is aiming to increase the coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-25.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), the public sector company has adopted an integrated planning to increase the production and transportation of coal. North Karanpura Coalfield in Jharkhand has a resource of about 19 billion tones. It is under the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). CCL informed that it will increase its production to 135 million tonnes by 2025. In this, 85 MT is likely to be produced from North Karanpura Coalfield.