‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ first trailer is out.

Finally released, the first trailer for ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ is just as gory and unsettling as you would anticipate.

Are you prepared for a movie trailer to destroy your nostalgic memories of your precious, sweet childhood and the books and movies you watched? No? In this slasher adaptation of the world created by the late English author AA Milne, famous characters like Pooh Bear and Piglet have evolved into psychotic killers, so get ready if you want to.

Disney no longer has exclusive rights to the character and tales involving the honey-loving bear, which made ‘Blood And Honey’ conceivable.

According to US copyright law, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in 2021. And this is as far from Disney’s Winnie the Pooh movies as possible.

You will be terrified by the trailer in several different ways. Sure, it’s scary, and you can see the slasher movie clichés, but when the killers are the folks you used to love, the scare factor goes through the roof.

A disturbing adaptation of A. A. Milne’s short stories, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is set in Hundred Acre Wood, the setting for many of Winnie the Pooh and his friends’ adventures with their human buddy Christopher Robin.

All of those adventures with Christopher Robin, Pooh, and others did occur when Robin was a little child, but after that the youngster grew up and attended college. In the meantime, Pooh, Piglet, and other characters grew ravenous and turned savage. Now, they have become so crazy that they terrorise a group of girls residing in a rural cabin.