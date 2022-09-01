DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSEntertainment

Zaid Khan-Sonal Monteiro movie Banaras to hit big screens on November; Release date announced

Sep 1, 2022, 11:04 am IST

 

Mumbai: A mystery love story starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro, Banaras, will be released in theatres on November 4. The movie poster was released in Mumbai and is currently dominating on social media.

 

 

The film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, is written and directed by Jayatheertha, of the Bell Bottom film fame, and produced by Tilakraj Ballal. Music is by B Ajanessh Loknath, while cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy. The film focuses on the peculiar profession of death photography, which is still practised in Banaras. Death photography is expertly woven into the film’s enigmatic love story.

Banaras is a film on the beauty, rich legacy, and culture of Banaras, which is located in Uttar Pradesh. This is the first South Indian film to be shot entirely in Banaras, and the film will feature all of the main Ghats. The film also depicts the religious significance of Mukti Bhagwan and Bharat Mata Mandir, as well as their heritage past.

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 1, 2022, 11:04 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button