Zaid Khan-Sonal Monteiro movie Banaras to hit big screens on November; Release date announced

Mumbai: A mystery love story starring Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro, Banaras, will be released in theatres on November 4. The movie poster was released in Mumbai and is currently dominating on social media.

It gives me goosebumps to announce something that is so dear to my heart!

First of all,Happy Ganesha Chaturthi to everyone.

The day when Banaras movie hits the big screen is now,presented to you.

We are coming on this November 4

Please bless us with your prayers see youintheatres pic.twitter.com/tKTmSuajvi — Zaid Khan (@UrsZaidKhan) August 31, 2022

The film, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, is written and directed by Jayatheertha, of the Bell Bottom film fame, and produced by Tilakraj Ballal. Music is by B Ajanessh Loknath, while cinematography is by Advaitha Gurumurthy. The film focuses on the peculiar profession of death photography, which is still practised in Banaras. Death photography is expertly woven into the film’s enigmatic love story.

Banaras is a film on the beauty, rich legacy, and culture of Banaras, which is located in Uttar Pradesh. This is the first South Indian film to be shot entirely in Banaras, and the film will feature all of the main Ghats. The film also depicts the religious significance of Mukti Bhagwan and Bharat Mata Mandir, as well as their heritage past.