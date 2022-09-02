Students request ‘Sivankutty Appooppan’ to join for Ona Sadya; Minister responds..

Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty received a heartfelt invitation from children on Thursday to take part in the Onam celebration at their school. Following this, V Sivankutty promised them that he would attend the event.

The minister received a letter addressed, ‘Respected Sivankutty Appoppan (Grandfather).’ The letter, written by a second-standard student Meenakshi, was sent by 85 students of Government L P School, Mullaramcode, Thiruvananthapuram. ‘We are preparing an Onasadhya (feast). The teacher told us that the feast is on Friday. Can minister appoppan join us? We hope you will come’, the letter read.

Following this, the minister shared a post on social media informing that he has accepted the invitation and would visit the school.