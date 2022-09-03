4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands

New Delhi: Another earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded by the National Center for Seismology on Saturday early morning in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The earthquake occurred at 6:59 AM today morning.

As per the initial information, the epicentre of the earthquake was around 106 kilometres in the East-North-East (ENE) of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island and the depth of about 70 kilometres. ‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-09-2022, 06:59:58 IST, Lat: 12.02 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 106km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India’.

Moreover, this was the second jolt within 24 hours and in the same location. However, no casualties or damages have been reported by authorities so far.