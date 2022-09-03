4 dead, 24 injured in truck-bus collision

Lucknow: 4 people lost their lives and 24 others were injured in trck-bus collision. The truck hit a double-decker bus from behind. The accident took place near Mahungupur in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The double-decker bus was carrying Nepali migrant labourers and was going to Goa. The driver of the bus parked it on the side of the road as one of its tyres got punctured. He was in the middle of changing the tyre when the speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents with 24,711 deaths recorded in 2021. As many as 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in around 4.22 lakh traffic accidents in the country in 2021.