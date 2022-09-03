Amit Shah says, Congress vanishing from India, Kerala’s future BJP

Amit Shah, the union home minister, delivered harsh statements against the state of Kerala and the Congress party during his address to the southern zonal council meeting in Kerala. Shah asserted that the BJP is the future of the southern states, and that the world is ‘getting rid of communist partiy.’

The home minister claimed that the Congress party was leaving India in an overt attack. ‘Congress is on extinction from India and the communist party is on the verge of extinction from the world. In Kerala, only the BJP party has a future,’ Amit Shah made this statement at the Thiruvananthapuram BJP SC conference.

The Communist Party and the Congress are on the point of extinction worldwide and in India, respectively. Only the BJP party has a future in Kerala. The BJP-led government’s choice to support the poor and minorities was praised by Amit Shah. Further, he stated, ‘The Congress party and the Communists never worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes. They treated them as mere vote banks.’

Amit Shah claims that, Congress had overlooked the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar as he was not accorded with Bharat Ratna under its regime.