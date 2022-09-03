CM of Karnataka criticised by Kumaraswamy for encroaching on Bengaluru Lake

On Friday, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy reacted against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the flood-like conditions in Bengaluru and requested the release of a white paper on the encroachment of Bengaluru Lake and Rajkaluve.

In comments to reporters, Kumaraswamy stated: ‘Let the CM speak whatever he wants about Congress. Let him speak responsibly while talking about me. He said that it is better to speak carefully. I had made a plan estimating ?6,000 crore for Peripheral Ring Road. It is ?22,000 crores today. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP.’

He urged that the Bengaluru lake and Rajkaluwe be the subject of a white paper by Chief Minister Bommai. ‘Thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Rajkaluve has been taken. The Chief Minister says that money has been released. So to whom did the money go? If you dare reveal the names of the oppressors. People should know who are the encroachers of the lake and Rajkaluve in Bengaluru. Their only achievement was setting fire to the BBMP office where the documents were stored.’ he stated.

According to Kumaraswamy, the BJP runs the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and everyone in the state is aware of what the state’s ruling party has done. The former chief minister campaigned against the publication of records that encouraged illegal activity during his two terms.

‘If it is probed that I have helped the land grabbers, I will retire from politics,’ said the former Chief Minister. Numerous areas of Bengaluru experienced waterlogging as a result of the heavy rain, and several trees were uprooted there as well.