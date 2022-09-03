Ducati launches 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 Range in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Italian luxury motorcycle-manufacturing, Ducati launched its 2022 Panigale V4 range in India. The Panigale V4 is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh, while the Panigale V4 S is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh. The top-end model, Panigale V4 SP2 will cost Rs 40.99 lakh.

The bike is powered by MotoGP-derived 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. The engine gives out 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm and a torque of 123.6 Nm at 9,500 rpm. It also provides the rider with a torque of over 100 Nm starting from 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and the bike now features 4 power modes – Full, High, Medium and Low.

The Panigale V4 S is equipped with 3-spoke forged aluminum alloy wheels and fitted with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres in 120/70 ZR17 front and 200/60 ZR 17 rear sizes.

It also features ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 3, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO.