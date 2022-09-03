Income tax refunds worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore issued by CBDT

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore rupees to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers between 1st April to 31st August this year. CBDT informed that refunds of 61,252 crore have been issued in over 1.96 crore tax payers. Corporate tax refunds of over 53,000 crore rupees have been issued in over 1.46 lakh cases.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces 4 special local trains: Full list

The central authority also informed that the gross tax collection this year was 38% higher than last year’s collection. Also, the tax refunds of Rs 93,000 crore were released this year as compared to Rs52,000 crore last year.