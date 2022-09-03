IRCTC launches special tour package to Udaipur: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new economy tour package to Udaipur in Rajasthan. The 2 day and 3 nights special tour package to the City of Lakes will cover City Palace, Saheliyon ki Bari, Fateh Sagar lake, Eklingji, Haldighati, Nathdwara, and Kumbhalgarh Fort.

The package is priced at Rs Rs. 5,380. The cost of the package includes AC accommodation, parking, pick and drop, and a breakfast facility. Passengers have the option to choose the room category depending on their budget. The room ranges from standard, deluxe, and luxury.

The tour is available during Diwali from October 24 to November 6. Passengers must board train number NJH081. Bookings for the tour are open. For more information click, https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NJH081