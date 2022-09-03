Service commission recruitment scam; Uttarakhand Police file case against 21 accused

On Saturday, the Uttarakhand Police filed a case against 21 accused in the alleged paper leak scam involving the Uttarakhand Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UKSSSC), acting on the chief minister’s orders. The Special Task Force (STF) looking into the matter was given orders by Director General of Police Ashok Kumar to go after the accused and seize any illegally acquired properties.

The Raipur police in Uttarakhand filed a complaint under the Gangster Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the 21 accused in the case based on the task force’s report. Authorities can soon start legal processes to seize the accused’s illegally obtained real estate and personal property after the case has been registered.

15 accused in the paper leak scheme have been arrested by the task force thus far. Additionally, 50 candidates have been arrested. On December 4 and 5, 2021, they took the graduation-level exam using the paper that had leaked. 916 students were chosen from about 160,000 candidates who took the exam.