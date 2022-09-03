‘Water Can Be Used To Produce Hydrogen At Room Temperature’: Study

Hydrogen is the most fundamental and abundant element in the universe. This atom is made up of just one proton and one electron. According to Newsweek, scientists from the University of California have discovered a novel method of producing hydrogen gas from water at room temperature.

According to Santa Cruz Works, at room temperature, the distinctive aluminium nanoparticles combine with water to produce hydrogen. Aluminium, because of its high reactivity, can produce hydrogen gas by absorbing oxygen from water molecules. Aluminum is frequently used in devices that come into contact with water without causing any harm due to its quick reaction with air and the formation of an aluminium oxide layer that prevents additional reactions.

For years, scientists have been studying the reactivity of aluminium in order to develop efficient and cost-effective methods of producing clean hydrogen fuel. The aluminium nanoparticles in the new study are produced by an inexpensive alloy of gallium and aluminium that reacts quickly with water at room temperature to release significant amounts of hydrogen.

According to the study, gallium is easily recovered for further use after the reaction, which produces 90% of the hydrogen that could theoretically be produced by the reaction of all the aluminium in the composite. Scott Oliver, a chemistry professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, stated, ‘We don’t need any energy, and it bubbles hydrogen like crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it’.

Hydrogen is a means of transporting energy, not an energy source. However, it is rarely found in nature by itself and must be synthesised from other substances that contain it. This particle has the ability to store and distribute useful energy. However, none of the materials used in these methods of production is renewable: they primarily rely on coal, natural gas, or oil.