Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

Mumbai: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident. The accident took place on a bridge on the Surya river at Charoti in Palghar district near Mumbai. As per police, the driver lost control of the vehicles and the car rammed into a divider on the bridge.

Cyrus Mistry was going to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. His Mercedes car hit a divider on the road. Another individual identified as Pandole also died in the accident.The other two persons travelling with him were injured in the accident. Those injured were identified as Anayta Pandole and Darius Pandole.

‘The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident’, said a police officer.

Cyrus became the Tata Sons chairman in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. He was removed from the post in 2016.

Cyrus Mistry died in a road Accident in Palghar. He was reportedly travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the accident took place.

‘Mistry was not only a successful industrialist but a young and future-oriented individual too. We have lost a talented industrialist. His death is not only a loss for the Mistry family but for India’s industrial sector as well. My heartfelt condolences on his demise,’ said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.