For Marvel’s ‘What If…?,’ Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Creative Arts Emmy.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for his portrayal of Star-Lord T’Challa in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ series during the Creative Arts Emmys presentation on Saturday.

In the category of outstanding character voice-over performance, the late icon took home the Emmy. The award marks both Boseman’s first win and first nomination at the Emmys.

Jessica Walter (Archer), F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), and Jeffrey Wright (What If…) were also nominated in this category.

The award was accepted on Boseman’s behalf at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward.

While receiving the honour, she said, ‘When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication.’

After a long battle with colon cancer, Boseman breathed his last on August 28, 2020.