Indian Railways announces weekly special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Northeastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate a weekly special train from Gomti Nagar station in Lucknow. The national transporter has decided to temporarily operate the Gorakhpur-Hyderabad-Gorakhpur weekly special train.

Train number 02575/02576 Hyderabad – Gorakhpur – Hyderabad weekly special train will be operated from Gomti Nagar for the convenience of the passengers. In addition to this, two more rounds will be added between Hyderabad – Gomti Nagar – Hyderabad. The train timings and number of coaches will remain the same.

Also Read: IRCTC launches tour package to Ladakh: Details inside

Train No, 02575 Hyderabad – Gorakhpur special weekly train will be running from Hyderabad to Gomti Nagar on September 9. The train will terminate at Gomti Nagar and not travel further till Gorakhpur.

Train No. 02576 Gorakhpur – Hyderabad weekly special train will be running from Gomti Nagar to Hyderabad in two trips on September 4 and 11. The train will run from Gomti Nagar instead of Gorakhpur and will remain partially cancelled from Gorakhpur to Gomti Nagar.