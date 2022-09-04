Indo-Canadian poet slams universities for ‘scrapping’ English literature courses!

In an interview with the British news channel Sky News, Indo-Canadian poet and author Rupi Kaur expressed her displeasure with some UK universities’ decision to discontinue English Literature courses. Kaur, who called the decision ‘horrible’ and ‘sad,’ told Sky News that she hopes activists and organisations in the UK can successfully oppose it and ensure students have access to literature.

‘That’s terrible that they could do that. I went to university and studied English, and it shaped what I do now, so it saddens me that someone else who would have loved that path of study will not have access to it ‘, Kaur told Sky News. Her remarks come at a time when many UK universities have decided to close their English Literature courses, with others expected to cut the course in the coming years.

The controversy grew in response to UK Prime Minister candidate Rishi Sunak’s comments about phasing out degrees that do not improve students’ ‘earning potential’. Kaur rose to prominence after the publication of her first book, ‘Milk and Honey.’

Kaur, who was born in Punjab and has over 4.5 million Instagram followers, found success on the social media platform as her poetry gained traction. Milk and Honey, her self-published debut collection, was a commercial success, spending 77 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list and selling over eight million copies worldwide.