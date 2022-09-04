Keeway launches new motorcycle in India: Price and features

Mumbai: International motorcycle brand based in Hungary, Keeway launched V302C in the Indian market. The bike is offered in 3 colours – Glossy Grey, Glossy Black and Glossy Red. It is priced at Rs 3.89 lakh, Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 4.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India). The bikes will be sold through all the authorized Benelli and Keeway dealerships. It can be pre-booked online at a token payment of Rs 10,000 on the Keeway website and the deliveries will start from next week.

The Bobber motorcycle is powered by a 298 cc twin cylinder liquid cooled petrol engine. The engine gives out 29.5 bhp at 8500 rpm and 26.5 Nm at 6500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handles by 120 mm telescopic forks upfront while there is a 42 mm telescopic coil spring oil damped unit at the rear.

Also Read: MG launches updated 2022 MG Gloster in India: Price and features

The bike comes with a ground clearance of 158 mm and weighs 167 kg. it has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.