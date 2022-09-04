Market capitalization of 3 of top-10 companies fell by Rs 1.22 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (mcap) of 5 of the top-10 valued companies slipped down by Rs 1,22,852.25 crore last week. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the top loser. RIL was followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission. Their combined gain was Rs 62,221.63 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 60,176.75 crore to reach Rs 17,11,468.58 crore. The market capitalization (mcap) of TCS declined by Rs 33,663.28 crore to Rs 11,45,155.01 crore and that of Infosys dipped by Rs 29,012.22 crore to Rs 6,11,339.35 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 12,653.69 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,26,605.74 crore. The valuation of Adani Transmission, surged by Rs 12,494.32 crore to Rs 4,30,842.32 crore. Adani Transmission entered the top-10 list on August 30.

The mcap of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed Rs 11,289.64 crore to Rs 4,78,760.80 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 9,408.48 crore to stand at Rs 4,44,052.84 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance went higher by Rs 7,740.41 crore to Rs 4,35,346 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever surged Rs 7,612.68 crore to Rs 6,11,692.59 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 1,022.41 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,07,352.52 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Adani Transmission.