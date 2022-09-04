MG launches updated 2022 MG Gloster in India: Price and features

Mumbai: British automakers, MG launched its updated Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), 2022 MG Gloster in the Indian market. The new SUV is priced at Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Super trim. The top-end model Savvy will cost Rs 40.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is offered in 5 colours- Agate Red, Metal Ash, Warm White, Deep Golden and Metal Black. The SUV now comes with 30 standard safety features and more than 75 connected car features.

The new SUV is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine, which is offered in two states of tune. The engine is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 212 bhp.

Other features include Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). It has a 31.2 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play including the first-in-Segment Shortpedia news app and Gaana song search via voice commands. The SUV also gets the latest version of i-SMART app with over 75 connected car features alongside a 12-speaker audio system.