Nokia launches new budget phone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics corporation based in Finland, Nokia launched new budget smartphone in India. The flip phone named Nokia 2660 is priced at Rs. 4,699. It is currently available via Nokia’s website in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Series 30+ OS. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 SoC, coupled with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of inbuilt storage. The storage can be expanded (up to 32GB) via a microSD card. It features 4G LTE connectivity.

The handset sports a 2.8-inch primary display with QVGA resolution, and a 1.77-inch out display with QQVGA resolution. It features a 0.3-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. Connectivity options include features Bluetooth v4.2 support, a Micro-USB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It packs a removable battery with 2.75W charging support.