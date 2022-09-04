Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran pays tribute to Cyrus Mistry by saying, ‘He had a passion for life’

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, expressed his condolences for Cyrus Mistry’s demise on Sunday. He cited Cyrus as a man who had a passion for life.

Cyrus Mistry had a passion for life, and it is extremely tragic that he passed away at such a young age, Chandrasekaran said in a statement. ‘I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Mr. Cyrus Mistry,’ Chandrasekaran said.

He continued, ‘My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times.’ Police said that Mistry (54), who lived in the neighboring Mumbai district of Maharashtra, died on Sunday after his car hit with a road divider on a bridge.

After Ratan Tata’s retirement in December 2012, Mistry became the new chairman of Tata Sons. But in October 2016, he was fired from his job, and that was followed by conflicts in the boardroom and a lengthy legal battle.

In January 2017, Chandrasekaran was appointed as chairman of Tata Sons, and he officially assumed the position in February.