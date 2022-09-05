Audi launches 2022 Audi Q3 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Audi launched new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named 2022 Audi Q3 in the Indian markets. The SUV is priced at Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin by the end of this year. It can be booked online at the company website as well as ‘myAudi connect’ App.

The SUV is offered in 2 trims namely Premium Plus and Technology. It can be availed in 5 paint schemes: Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

The new SUV is powered by a 2.0L TFSI petrol engine. The engine produces top power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. The quattro all-wheel drive system comes as standard with the SUV. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Safety features include 6 airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Parking aid plus with rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for rear seats and Anti-theft wheel bolts. The SUV also features Panoramic glass sunroof, Power adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support, Leather-wrapped 3 spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters, Hill Start Assist, Dual-zone climate control system, Cruise control system with speed limiter, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Drive Select, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Ambient lighting package plus with 30 Colours, Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate, Luggage compartment lid with electrically opening and closing, Audi phone box with wireless charging system, 180W Audi Sound System with 10 speakers and Digital instrument cluster.