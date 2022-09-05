Before Monday’s election results, Sunak admits defeat: Will he support the next government?

Rishi Sunak, signalling his defeat in the Conservative leadership race ahead of the election results on Monday, stated that his role would be to support the next government. Speaking to the BBC ahead of the announcement of election results, the former Indian-origin chancellor stated that if he is not elected as the British Prime Minister, he intends to remain a Parliament MP.

He also stated that if defeated by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, he would continue to work for his constituents in Richmond, Yorkshire. When asked about his post-election plans, Sunak stated, ‘I look forward to supporting the Conservative government in whatever capacity I can’.

‘I intend to remain a member of Parliament. It’s been an honour to represent my constituents in Richmond, North Yorkshire, as their Member of Parliament, and I’d like to continue doing so for as long as they’ll have me,’ he added. When asked if he would run for the top job at 10 Downing Street again in a few years if he loses this time, Rishi replied, ‘We’ve just finished this campaign. I’d say… I need to get over this one’.

Sunak has fallen behind Truss in recent polls of Tory party members voting to replace Boris Johnson, despite gaining a lead in the early stages of the campaign. While Truss has repeatedly emphasised the importance of immediate tax cuts, Sunak has pledged to postpone tax cuts until inflation is under control. An estimated 160,000 Conservative Party members voted via online and postal ballots at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs and returning officer of the leadership election, will announce the winner on Monday at 12.30 p.m. local time. The newly elected Tory leader will then deliver a brief acceptance speech at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in central London, near Downing Street. The remainder of Monday will be spent by the winning candidate finalising his or her Cabinet positions.